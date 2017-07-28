Nicki Minaj Is ‘Looking Forward’ After Meek Mill Said He Really Loved Her

Nicki Minaj is feeling a bit emotional after finding out that one of her exes loved her and wanted for them to remain together for the rest of their lives.

Earlier this week, rapper Meek Mill, who is currently promoting his third studio album, Wins & Losses, opened up about his relationship with the “Anaconda” singer, a woman he dated for over a year.

After months of playing it tough in the press and on social media, Mill finally came clean, Minaj is the one who got away.

The “Whatever You Need” artist shared that he had much hope when they got together and wanted the romance to last forever.

Mill told an interviewer on Power 99 Philly: “I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course. Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It is so easy, to tell the truth now.”

The “Moment 4 Life” singer appreciates the sentiments expressed by her former boyfriend, but she is not ready to look back and reconcile with him. The talented diva is all about moving forward.

A source close to the 34-year-old music superstar explained: “If she was him, she would miss her too. It did soften her heart to hear him say he loved her, but not enough for her to think about going back. Nicki is only looking forward, not backward. Right now her mind is on all the success she is having.”

That was pretty harsh, but let us not forget that Mill slammed Minaj a few weeks ago and accused her of bleaching her skin. He was also ready to put out some of her biggest secrets.

If that is how he behaves with a woman he claims meant a lot to him, no one wants to see how he treats his friends or enemies. Mill did side with Minaj’s nemesis, Remy Ma, after she dissed his ex.

According to some experts, Mill is desperate to sell records and just wanted to grab headlines with his mea culpa. It seems that Minaj is not falling for this ploy.