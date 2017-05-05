FREE NEWSLETTER
Nicki Minaj Is Laughing At Remy Ma And Papoose Cheating Allegations

Mel Walker Posted On 05/05/2017
Remy Ma Nicki Minaj Papoose Cheating RumorsE! Online

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma are often mentioned in the same sentence these days. Two months after the release of Ma’s diss song, “Shether,” the two ladies remain locked in a feud with no end in sight.

It was a long time coming because officially the two ladies started hating each other in 2007, but things only got real a few months ago after Minaj reportedly took some subliminal shots at Ma on a few of her features including “Swalla” and “Make Love.”

Ma, who needed a strong comeback on the hip-hop scene after spending years in prison, used the opportunity to obliterate her nemesis.

The diss track worked, and fans loved it. To many, it was a welcome development in a hip-hop culture that was becoming too conventional and less confrontational.

Minaj tried to hit back with “No Frauds,” a single from her upcoming studio album featuring her frequent collaborators – Drake and Lil Wayne. Some people were disappointed by Minaj’s efforts, but it kept the feud alive.

This week, things got personal after it was alleged that Ma’s husband, rapper Papoose, cheated on her while she was in prison and that he has a 3-year-old love child from that affair.

Ma does not really believe the story and is standing by her husband of nine years. Nonetheless, Minaj finds the whole thing funny and cannot stop laughing, allegedly, of course.

An insider was happy to share: “She’s sitting back with a box of popcorn and shaking her head while laughing at Remy’s situation with her husband. Talk about karma. Remy had the nerve to sit up there and blast Nicki’s relationship and applaud Meek [Mill] for taking shots at her. All the while, her husband is out there apparently getting another chick pregnant.”

Another source added: “Nicki’s laughing so hard because the sh** is funny and to be honest she hopes it’s true. She wants Remy to feel that humiliation and betrayal. You can’t even believe how vindicated Nicki feels. At this point, she ain’t even got write another Remy diss track. Papoose has done Nicki’s work!”

Minaj should stay out of this mess and focus on releasing great music like she used to do in the past.

ReRe Brown
05/05/2017 at 8:50 pm
Remy Ma, Stay up


