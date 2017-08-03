FREE NEWSLETTER
Nicki Minaj Is Helping Blac Chyna After Rob Kardashian Drama

Mel Walker Posted On 08/03/2017
Blac Chyna Nicki Minaj To Help With Career MovesInstagram

Blac Chyna has no intention of letting the Rob Kardashian drama get the best of her and define her path in the entertainment industry.

The mother of two still has big dreams and goals to reach, and some of her friends are stepping up to make it all happen.

After collaborating with hip-hop music superstar Nicki Minaj on a few projects, Chyna is hoping that she can help her have a bigger impact in the game.

To some extent, the fight with the sock designer was a blessing in disguise, and she was able to use the situation to her advantage.

Chyna presented herself in the media as a victim of revenge porn and thanks to that angle she got sympathy from some women, and a few doors got opened.

She now feels like anything is possible when it comes to her career.

A source close to the video vixen and model explained: “The sky is the limit for Chyna. She is already gotten a huge come up, but the more she gets, the more she wants. Chyna feels like she can do anything right now, all the doors are opening for her — it is crazy!”

The person added: “She just shot a music video with Nicki and people are even telling her to get into music too. She is started dipping her toes in because she has always loved singing and is now thinking about going for it for real. Nicki is encouraging her like crazy. Having that kind of weight behind her is huge. Chyna feels like anything is possible!”

Chyna has so many cards on the table right now that she has some heads spinning.

For example, she was recently seen partying with a former member of the Kardashian family, Lamar Odom, and he had seemed very interested in her.

The encounter was enough to drive Rob crazy.

An insider revealed: “He is a very emotional guy — seeing Lamar with his ex is like a knife in the heart. Rob can be very paranoid at times, and this has got his head spinning out of control. He is imagining all the things they are talking about and plotting behind his back.”

Chyna has many options in front of her, but it is not always easy to make the right choice.

