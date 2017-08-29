Nicki Minaj Is Embarrassed By The Incident In Her Latex Outfit At The VMAs

There are all kinds of wardrobe malfunctions out there but what happened to Nicki Minaj is something else. At the 2017 VMAs, Nicki wore a pink latex outfit that caused some trouble in her intimate area, and a source says that she is totally embarrassed.

Nicki was drop dead gorgeous, but she had a little problem with her pink suit: the camel toe.

😂 a lil swig of this b4 you hit the carpet @myxfusions oh hey 😉 I have Moscato, Sangria & a Red Blend Wine now 👅 myxfusions.com A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

The singer sported a form-fitting bubble gum pink two-piece latex outfit that left little to the imagination and gave all of her fans a good look at her awkward wardrobe malfunction.

Of course, the singer was totally appalled when she saw the pics of how she looked, but soon relaxed when she realized the hilarity of the situation.

‘Nicki is embarrassed by her major camel toe at the VMAs,’ an insider stated.

‘She had no idea it would be that obvious until she was under the lights and camera and, by that time, it was too late,’ the source continued to confess.

‘Her phone was blowing up all night afterward with friends teasing her. After the embarrassment quickly wore off, she had a good laugh about the pink outfit which she vowed never to wear again.’

This choker costs 1 Million Dollars. If I lose it, will you return it to me? A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Nicki gave an incredible performance of Swish Swish with host Katy Perry, and she was then dissed by her nemesis Remy Ma who was clearly trying to throw some more fuel on the fire of their feud.

On the other hand, Nicki’s outfit will probably go down as one of the most memorable VMAs fashion mistakes of all time. And that is really saying something.