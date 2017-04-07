Nicki Minaj Is Becoming Paranoid After Remy Ma Feud

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma are going to drive each other crazy. A reliable source has revealed that Minaj has hired more security guards and has her studio sessions on lock down because of the ongoing beef that she has with Ma.

In February, out the blue, Ma released a diss track entitled βShETHERβ where she eviscerated Minaj by reminding the world she had plastic surgery, lied about the true nature of her relationships with Drake and Lil Wayne and dragged the femcee’s family in a mess.

It did not take “The Other Woman” actress long to clap back with three songs. The two female rappers went back in forth on social media and radio interviews.

Now, a member of the Young Money’s entertainer’s entourage has spoken to AllHipHop and revealed that she has become a bit paranoid.

The Barbershop: The Next Cut actress will not touch food that is not sealed because she fears Ma is after her. The “Roman’s Revenge” artist has beefed up security and made other changes to ensure her safety.

A source close to the “Dear Old Nicki” singer said: “Nicki has been working out of a very popular studio lately, and she wonβt eat or touch anything thatβs been opened out of fear that someone may be trying to harm or poison her, the studio is so locked down that only the employees and engineers are the ones allowed to be there.”

The insider added: “Nicki wonβt have more than one person in the studio at a time, making work difficult for everyone, and causing each work day to be 15 hours long for the people there.”

Onika Tanya Maraj π A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Ma is also going insane on her end – this week – she insulted a Nicki Minaj fan who told her that she was wack and her diss track βShETHERβ was not a classic.

Advertisement

Ma used words that just can not be repeated on this website prompting the fan to shut down their Twitter account.