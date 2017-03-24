Nicki Minaj Is Back Home – Will She Respond To Mariah Carey And Remy Ma?

Nicki Minaj has returned to the country after spending a few days in Europe where she performed with Drake in Paris, France and London, England.

While she was away, her nemesis, Remy Ma, made some serious moves to remain relevant in their big fight.

The 36-year-old New York rapper appeared in the latest episode of the Fox hit show, Empire, on Wednesday.

It was just an appearance, and there was no reference to Minaj, but the cameo gave her a large platform where millions of people were able to hear and watch her perform.

Ma also collaborated with Mariah Carey on the remix of the song “I Don’t.” The track did not break the Internet but got plenty of coverage in the media.

Carey is feeling energized and would not mind revisiting her feud with Minaj. The two women were judges on American Idol in 2012 and could never get along.

Things got pretty ugly at some point, and physical threats were even issued. For years, people thought the protagonists had moved on. Apparently, it is not the case.

An insider shared this quote with a popular celebrity website: “[For Mariah], this track with Remy was very calculated. Working with other artists that share her hate for Nicki is something that gets the creative juices flowing for Mariah. Plan on seeing some more subtle shade like this coming from Mariah real soon.”

After putting out “No Frauds” earlier this month, it will be interesting to see if the “Super Bass” singer still has an appetite for dissing her rivals.