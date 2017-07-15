Nicki Minaj Is Accused Of Using Ghostwriters And Azealia Banks Has Some Surprising Revelations

Ever since Azealia Banks made it on the rap scene in 2012, she has earned a reputation as being one of the most, shall we say, outspoken artists on the scene currently. She’s from Harlem and takes pride in having “no filter.”

And for that reason, she was rapidly labeled as a lightning rod for attention and controversy.

Her comments on Trump, skin bleaching and constant feuds on Twitter with other artists and celebrities have put her at the center of controversy.

In a recent interview with XXL, the 26-year-old seemed to have crushed her beef and is now taking responsibility for her wild antics.

The rapper has been claiming that the double standards of the music industry have contributed to her downfall, and while she complained of that phenomena, Azealia made some surprising revelations for her fans.

The one that is the most exciting is where she seemed to shine a light on the ghostwriting rumors that have plagued Nicki for over a decade.

Despite Banks repeatedly coming out to slam Nicki Minaj in her tracks and her social media posts, it appears the rapper defended Nicki.

She explained, “I have a song that I did with Safaree Samuels. It came out of nowhere. I guess people are like, “Oh, that’s rivalry, because it’s Safaree, but honestly it’s just industry shit.”

“I assumed that he played a part in Nicki Minaj’s hot singles, so I was like, ‘S**t, we should go to the studio together.'”

But it turned out to be me writing for him. So Safaree and I put this song together, and I wrote a bunch of his part, and it’s f**kin’ hot.” And apparently, the track she is talking about is one of the songs that created controversy for Nicki nearly a year ago.