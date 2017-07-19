Nicki Minaj Hits Fans With Stunning Photos And Video – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Joseline Hernandez Wants A Piece Of The Action

Nicki Minaj thinks it is time to turn on the heat a little bit and she is ready to do her part in getting the ball rolling.

Wednesday, the “Bang Bang” singer shared a few photos and video on Instagram to promote her new song, “Rack It Up,” a collaboration with Yo Gotti that was produced by Mike Will Made It.

In the images, the 34-year-old femcee is rocking pink latex lingerie that would be entirely appropriate at a BDSM gathering, and she looks flawless.

The “Anaconda” diva wore something similar when she performed at the NBA Awards last month. Her pal, Drake, hosted the event.

I tell all my hoes👅👅👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

She captioned one of the images: “Lil bad Trini b&tch.” Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago before moving to America when she was 5.

She also puzzled her fans with another caption where she wrote: “The other day. U asked me a question. The answer is yes.”

For the video, she just stated: “I tell all my hoes.”

Some people are wondering if Minaj is trying to send someone special a message with those stunning images.

Could she be talking to Nas, her rumored boyfriend who she is reportedly trying to convince to make her a baby?

One of the notes might also be directed at her nemesis, Remy Ma. Either way, Minaj is ready for something new in her personal life.

The other day. U asked me a question. The answer is yes 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

A source explained: “Nicki is inspired by Beyoncé and her new babies. She wants a successful husband and a growing family. That being said, she is getting impatient waiting for Nas to man up and be the guy she needs him to be.”

The insider added: “If Nas cannot be the man of her dreams, or at least her baby daddy, she will find someone else. She loves Nas, but she cannot wait around forever. Nicki is envious of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, and she wants to start her own hip-hop power family…like right now!”

Lil bad Trini bitch 👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

If Nas does not jump on the opportunity, a fine bisexual lady is ready to dive in head first.

Reality star Joseline Hernandez, of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fame, commented on one photo, “Ok! Send me the addy.”

Wow, something is about to go down between the two incredible ladies.