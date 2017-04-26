FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
nicki minaj cheryl cole elton john ed sheeran lil wayne G-Eazy justin bieber beyonce jimmy gulzar mel b michelle williams harry styles jay-z taylor swift aretha franklin britney spears saoirse ronan drake alex rodriguez justin timberlake Remy Ma
Home » Music

Nicki Minaj Finally Reveals What Her Chinese Tattoo Means!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/26/2017
0
0


nicki minaj tattooSource: bet.com

Nicki Minaj, unlike many other female rappers, doesn’t have many of tattoos. The ones she does have, though, are subtle and feminine and…in other languages!

Advertisement

Of course, some of her international fans had no problem reading the Chinese message on her left arm.

The connotation of the tattoo became known to them first and now, through the never-ending power of the internet, to everybody else.

The way the meaning of the tattoo became known for the first time was through a group of Chinese fans.

The star was recently seen making her way to her ride as three fans followed closely behind.

After she had sat down in the backseat, Minaj decided to ask the girls what country they are from to which they answered it to be China!

“My tattoo is Chinese!” Nicki said excitedly before pulling down her jacket and showing them the tattoo.

“Do you know how to read it?”

One of the three fans walked closer and read the writing before she looked at the camera and translated it to English: “It means God will be with you.”

Minaj posted the video on Instagram later on and confirmed the meaning in the caption.

She also pointed out that there has always been fascination around the tattoo as well as speculation regarding what it meant.

“[People] always ask me what my Chinese tattoo means,” she wrote. “#GodIsWithMeAlways, on my way to shoot the [“Light My Body Up”] video a few weeks ago…inches on floor level.”

Well, the “secret” is out! Also, wasn’t she so nice to the fans? So down to earth!

Advertisement

What do you think of her tattoo? Does it fit her image?

Post Views: 0


Read more about nicki minaj

You may also like
Nicki Minaj Backs Drake In Layla Lace Pregnancy Scandal
04/23/2017
Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma Feud Now Involves Rah Ali
04/18/2017
Nicki Minaj, Drake, And Lil Wayne Film ‘No Frauds’ Video – Remy Ma Should Prepare For It
04/18/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *