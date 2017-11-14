Nicki Minaj Feels Urge Of Having A Baby With Nas Amid Brother Jelani Maraj Drama

Baby alert! Nicki Minaj is said to be feeling the urge to have a child and Nas is the baby daddy she is dreaming of. A lot is going on in Minaj’s life right now.

The Young Money femcee’s brother, Jelani Maraj, might be locked up for the rest of his life for sexually assaulting his former stepdaughter.

Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, is also facing some serious time behind bars for violating his probation.

The New York diva recently spent some time with a friend who had just given birth, and she fell in love with the baby.

Issa real nigga Birthday… HBD @nas 🖤 @therealswizzz Happy Belated Swizzy!!! 🖤 @aliciakeys 🖤 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Minaj is eager to have a family with Nas at any cost.

The source shared: “Nicki [Minaj] is not pregnant, but she wants kids soon, while she is still young. She recently had a chance to hold a friend’s new baby, and she was struck by baby fever instantly. Nicki may not be getting married anytime soon, but she does not want that to slow her down from pursuing her dreams of being a mother. She has already floated the idea by Nas about using his sperm to make a baby. Nicki feels like a baby with Nas would be incredibly talented, and she cannot think of anyone else right now she would rather share a child with.”

The Anaconda has heard the call of motherhood before, but this time she wants to answer it.

The tipster also claimed: “It is not the first time she has felt the urge to be a mother. Whenever she gets in a mood to be a mom, she teases her friends and fans about possibly being pregnant. She loves stirring things up and can’t wait to break the news for real.”

Minaj has closed the comment section on her Instagram page because of the mean remarks about her brother, but fans are telling Nas to give her the baby she wants.

One fan stated: “NAS is a nice person no one better not hurt my boy. He would be a great father. LoYALTY OVER ROYALTY. Keep grinding Nas don’t let anyone take you out of your element or get cloud over success. We have Fake pretenders. Chicks We from QB where GAMES RECOGNIZED GAMES. Don’t play yourself or you will be passed around like checkers. You are not far from being removed. What goes around comes around. Facts.”

Another wrote: “Y’all better be together your main focus should be having a baby with Nicki, a rich and talented woman with all of this. Lord that is a lot of meat, y all look good together.”

Advertisement

Do you think Nas and Nicki will have children in the future?