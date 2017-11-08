Nicki Minaj Feels Bad For Meek Mill After All, But She Is Happy That He’s Out Of Her Life

Nicki Minaj was really shocked when she found out that her ex Meek Mill was sentenced to two to fours years in jail for probation violation. She is not getting involved in this. On the other hand, she seemed to make fun of him earlier. What’s the truth?

Yea I used to be broke….. I ain’t going back nomore! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Meek and Nicki’s relationship was always a dramatic one, both courtesy of his rap feud with Drake and his legal problems.

At one point, Nicki had to take care of Meek while he was under house arrest! But now that they’re firmly broken up, that’s not Nicki’s job anymore.

Meek’s prison sentencing is so sad, but, as a source close to Nicki confessed that she’s trying not to care, even if it’s really hard.

‘Nicki is aware of the drama that is happening with Meek receiving a prison sentence, and though she doesn’t have romantic — or even friendly — feelings for Meek any longer, she does feel bad for him,’ the insider said.

‘She is monitoring the situation, but in no way is it her priority to follow along intently. Meek is out of her life, and she wants to keep it that way.’

On the other hand, Nicki cares for him deeply. She’s concerned about the allegations that the judge who sentenced Meek was extremely biased against him, according to the same source.

We slept on the same tour bus, performing 2 mins each on Wayne’s tour every night. You always gave me the best advice. Your success continues to inspire me. Happy Birthday brown bwoy!!!! @champagnepapi #YoungMoney A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Meek’s lawyer claims that Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who has followed his case since he was originally convicted back in 2008 on charges related to the possession of guns and drugs, allegedly sentenced him unfairly.

Nicki’s devastated over these allegations, and ‘would feel bad if his sentence was determined by any mishandling through the court and the judge,’ the insider said.

‘If he was unjustly sentenced, then Nicki thinks it’s a bunch of BS. No one deserves that, whether she knows the person or not.’