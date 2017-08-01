Nicki Minaj & Drake’s Fans Go Crazy After Seeing New Pic Of Them Sneaking Upstairs At A Party

Drake and Nicki Minaj are both single and now would be the perfect time for them to become a couple. Just check out the picture of the pair sneaking away in Miami that has both their fans hoping that they are finally together.

Drake and Nicki are the cutest pair, so it’s not a surprise that she was there to hang out with him as he hosted some events on July 29th.

The two of them hit the nightclubs later, and sources said that they were pretty flirty.

I'm not doing this with y'all today 😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

The managed to get everyone’s hopes up that they have finally started dating after lots of years of crushing on each other.

A meme showing the couple walking up a set of stairs with naughty looks on their faces took off on July 31, with ‘When y’all sneaking upstairs at the party’ written above it to match what appeared to be going on.

Their fans got insane at the idea that this could be what was actually happening when The Shade Room posted it to their Instagram account.

That particular post had more than 108,000 like just a few hours after it had appeared and many fans added smiling emojis to show off their excitement that Nicki and Drake looked as if they were sneaking away for some special time together.

‘We see you Drake just don’t let Nas Catch you’ one fan wrote, talking about Nicki’s past claim that she wanted to date the hip hop legend.

New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper. A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Another fan commented, ‘I bet they sleep together all the time when they don’t have partners.’

One of our favorite responses was ‘I wonder where he’s hiding his tattoo of her,’ about Drake’s habit of getting body art either with or of the ladies he loves.

Advertisement

The two of them have been playing cat and mouse for quite a while now. Drake was recently caught admiring Nicki’s ample booty in a picture that she shared. He was bending over to check out her ass, and we can’t blame him!