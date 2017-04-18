Nicki Minaj, Drake, And Lil Wayne Film ‘No Frauds’ Video – Remy Ma Should Prepare For It

Nicki Minaj and Drake have teamed up again to take down Remy Ma – and they look like a cute couple while at it.

Let us hope that Ma is ready for the fire coming her way because Minaj has started filming the music video for “No Frauds” – her viral diss track – and she is bringing out the big guns.

Via social media, Minaj has posted several photos on the set of the visual with her longtime collaborators – Drake and Lil Wayne.

In the picture where she is standing with Drake, 30, Minaj, 34, is true rap royalty in a body-hugging red leather dress. Drake looked very elegant in black pants, shirt, and a copper dress shirt.

Minaj used the caption to explain that the clip is being filmed in London, England.

She wrote: “#6God & the #SwishGod 🏀 #NoFrauds video shoot in London. Had a blast.”

In another photo, the “Four Door Aventador” femcee is standing alongside 34-year-old Wayne wearing a dazzling short dress which features diamond-encrusted snakes and ropes.

Drake praised Minaj on the track with the following lyrics: “I just saw Nicki the other day, and she just keeps getting finer over time.”

Moreover, Wayne added: “Drake a headliner, and Nicki, she get finer, word.”

A close source to Drake told the media: “Drake is Team Nicki all the way. He thinks she’s by far the superior artist when compared to Remy Ma and Mariah Carey. Drake will always have Nicki’s back and keeps reminding her that jealousy is the greatest form of flattery.”

“The Night Is Still Young” singer recently dropped three songs – “No Frauds,” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, along with “Regrets In Your Tears,” and “Changed It” – in response to the epic diss track by the “Love & Hip Hop” star called “Shether.”

On the 7-minute track, Ma slammed Minaj for her plastic surgery and for apparently sleeping around.

The two New York-based artists have been in a vicious feud since then, and Rihanna and Mariah Carey even got into the mess.