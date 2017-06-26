Nicki Minaj Disses Remy Ma With NBA Awards Performance After Epic BET Loss

Nicki Minaj just performed at the 2017 NBA Awards, and it seems that she wanted to send a clear message.

It was a pretty decent showing less than 24 hours after losing to her biggest nemesis, Remy Ma, in the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category at the BET Awards.

The “Moment 4 Life” singer decided to perform three songs that are reportedly about Remy Monday night.

She started with the 2 Chainz collaboration, “Realize,” then went to “No Frauds,” and concluded with “Swish Swish,” the track she did with pop superstar Katy Perry.

Minaj with those songs told the world that she is not going anywhere and will not give up her throne easily.

People in her entourage are also doing some talking about her current state of mind.

One insider shared: “Make no mistake, Nicki was pissed about the Remy win, but she is not gonna show it. Nicki is still the queen, she knows it, her fans know it, hell, even the world knows it. Forget Remy; it is a case of Remy who? as far as Nicki is concerned.”

The statement may seem contradictory, but there is a method in the way she is dealing with the Remy feud.

The Young Money princess is trying to be calm about the situation in public while she is fuming behind closed doors.

The source added: “Nicki is officially the most rewarded female rapper in history, so she certainly doesn’t need to add yet another stupid BET award to her library. She has not been bothered about the BET Awards for years, the last time she went was back in 2015 with Meek [Mill], because, well, Meek would attend the opening of an envelope.”

Remy should prepare herself and come up with new materials if she wants to take on Minaj because the “Anaconda” artist is coming for her

For the time being, Papoose’s wife and her fans are just enjoying the big win.