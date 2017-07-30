Nicki Minaj Describes Her Ideal Man In Cute Video – Is It Nas?

Listen up fellows, Nicki Minaj has just shared her criteria when it comes to the perfect man.

Nas, Drake, and even Meek Mill have all professed their love for the mega music star. However, she always seems to get away.

Saturday night, the Young Money femcee took to Instagram where she shared a video of her new impressive bling.

While the large pendant is impressive, what grabbed headlines is the caption.

In it, Minaj said she applauds women who keep their boyfriends and husbands on their toes like ballerinas.

The “Right by My Side” artist went on to reveal what she is looking for in an ideal male.

She wrote: “Last night in the club, one of the rappers thought his eyes were playing tricks on’em. I said nah nig*a u seeing right. Barbie® + ThePinkprint logo all in one piece. Man I’ma start shootin action movies in honor of me always stuntin on u ni**az shout out to my bad btchs who keepin these nig*az on they toes like ballerinas. I like bad btchs cuz they like bad btchs too. I like hood ni*gaz wit a bad attitude. – haha ok bye y’all I’m mad aggy leave me alone & let me be and y’all eBay all my chains. I dare y’all to figure this one out! if I see this shit being sold on eBay for 39.99 I’m deleting all my socials.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Nas has come out to say that he is in love with Minaj, but he feels that she is not ready to give her heart away after her split from Mill.

The snitch told a well-known publication: “And although she said she wanted to take things slow, and that she did not want to jump straight into a relationship, Nicki led him on to believe there was something between them. Nas cannot help questioning Nicki’s motives. He hopes his gut feeling is wrong, but at this stage, he does not know what to think.”

Talking to Philly’s Power 99 radio station, Mill said he regrets letting Minaj go.

He confessed: “I got Nicki when I was…like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course. Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time.”

The comment above will not reassure Nas on his belief that Minaj will never be fully his.