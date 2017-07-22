FREE NEWSLETTER
Nicki Minaj Dances And Flaunts Summer Body In Stunning New Photos And Video As Meek Mill Comes For Her In ‘1942 Flows’ Song

Mel Walker Posted On 07/22/2017
Nicki Minaj is killing it on Instagram again with some new pictures and a video. The hip-hop music diva has been busy lately sharing a bunch of sexy images with her fans.

In Minaj’s latest outing on social media, she opted for a black outfit, high boots, and showed a lot of cleavage.

Minaj is still rocking the platinum blonde hairdo and completed her look with a silver visor. In the little clip, the Young Money artist is seen dancing to “Swish Swish,” the hit song she did with pop music superstar Katy Perry.

Her numerous fans rushed to praise the “Anaconda” singer and reminded the haters that she is in a league of her own and no other female rap music star can touch her when she is oozing so much swagger.

Earlier in the week, Minaj was pictured shooting a music video for “Rake It Up,” a track that she did with Yo Gotti that was produced by Mike Will Made It.

Video vixen and model Blac Chyna is said to be featured in the video.

Those images come after her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, went after her on the song, “1942 Flows,” from his new album, Wins & Losses.

Here is what he said: “N##gas talking shots, can’t stop me, they ain’t real enough/Cut her off, act like she’s dead and it’s killing her (sic). Try to crucify me like I’m Jesus the way she cross me.”

Mill also added: “Don’t ask me about no Nicki (sic). Heard that b##ch say she cut me, I was like adios/In the field, knock ’em down, it look like dominos.”

The “Whatever You Need” rapper previously accused Minaj of bleaching her skin and threatened to put out more secrets if she came at him.

The “Moment 4 Life” singer is reportedly trying to move on with a new man, and his name is none other than Nas.

Minaj is said to be trying to convince him to be the father of her children.

The legendary hip-hop artist is unsure about the idea and would prefer for them to focus on making great music together a la Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

