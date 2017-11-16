Nicki Minaj Confesses She Needs A Social Media Detox: ‘Unplug Yourself From The Matrix’

Nicki Minaj does enjoy the social media relationship that she has with her fans, but on the other hand, sometimes she needs a break. She also thinks social media can be ‘unhealthy.’

Nicki likes to engage with her fans on social media, but she still takes regular breaks from being online.

It seems that she is even deactivating the apps to remove temptation, to be able to stay out of trouble.

‘I’ve always been very active with my fans, and so they expect me to speak to them when I put out something new. They expect me to ask their opinions, and they’re usually really excited when something comes out so they wanna have the chance to express themselves, and I like to give them that opportunity,’ she confessed.

‘But there are times where I take social media completely off my phone. I think that it’s important to deactivate sometimes and unplug yourself from the matrix because as great as it’s been for my career, it can be unhealthy to certain people as well,’ Nicki continued.

‘If you don’t know how to control your emotions, if you don’t know how to think before you speak, it can also get you in a lot of trouble.’

On the other hand, Nicki will always see her social media connection with her fans as ‘something positive.’

She added in an interview with Paper magazine for which she also recently posed that ‘[But] it remains something positive in my life, because even before my first album – with my three mixtapes – I was on Twitter all the time, talking to my fans about every song on every mixtape. So nothing has changed.’

‘I guess when artists become bigger they tend to shift their social media presence, but I’m just one of those artists that haven’t done that,’ Nicki continued.

Earlier this year, Nicki offered to pay for her fans’ college tuition on Twitter.

Even if Nicki never expected her gesture to become big news, she’s glad she did it because it made her feel ‘really, really good.’

She confessed that ‘I didn’t expect that to make the news. It was so impromptu and spontaneous, but that is very indicative of the relationship that I have with my fans. Like anything can happen, anything can be said. My fans have no filter, and I have no filter. So at any time, you could be witnessing something historic happening with us.’