Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Share A BFF-Style Hug In New Behind-The-Scenes Video; Check Out The Images!

Nicki Minaj’s next video is going to have everything a video needs: fast cars, latex clothes, and Blac Chyna! Nicki shared a behind-the-scenes peek at ‘Rake It Up’ video while rocking some grills before giving Blac a huge hug.

‘Yo, you already know,’ Nicki Minaj says at the start of the behind-the-scenes video for the music video to Rake It Up, posted to her Instagram on August 12.

‘Bitches can’t talk when they got grills in their mouth.’ Nicki didn’t need any grills to make her smile shine when Blac Chyna arrived on set.

Nicki had a huge grin on her face when Rob Kardashian’s baby mama drove up in her Ferrari, before telling her friend, ‘You look so cute.’

They both looked amazing, as Nicki and Chyna were rocking some hot, latex outfits.

After hugging each other, the two of them got down to business. We mean street racing. But, don’t worry as Nicki and Blac didn’t go all Fast and Furious on us.

They were just acting out what Nicki raps on Rake It Up.

Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna / Brought the Wraith to China Just to race in China.”

Considering that Nicki name-drops Chyna in the song, it makes sense that she and Chyna would go head-to-head for the music video.

The results must have been epic because even Nicki was shocked by what she saw.

Was this another attempt of Blac to take over the hip-hop world? She re-established herself as a sexy video vixen by appearing in Belly’s new video P.O.P.

The rapper spat rhymes about the alluring power of a woman’s vagina.

To drive the point home, Chyna seductively dances around in white lingerie, grabbing her breasts, butt and – well, you know. The lyrics almost seem to take a shot at Rob saying that ‘she took you for everything / you let her do it again.’