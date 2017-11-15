Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet With Racy Magazine Cover – There Are Three Versions Of Herself On The Mag’s Cover!

Nicki Minaj can’t seem to keep her hands off herself. She took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 14 to share a photo of her going commando for Paper magazine’s cover for the December issue. The picture featured a pink background, showed three different versions of Nicki.

All three Nicki versions were sporting different outfits and hairstyles.

The first version of Nicki sat on the floor wearing a black latex bodysuit, and she flaunted her booty while sticking out her tongue.

The second version of Nicki was seen on a leopard-printed chair. Going completely topless, she bared her ample assets with silver pasties covering her nipples.

The third version of Nicki was seen standing behind the second one. Wearing a partially see-through, skimpy pink dress, she had her matching pink locks styled in a ponytail.

She flaunted her famous curves while placing one of her hands in the left bare-breast of another version herself.

The racy cover was for the magazine’s ‘Break the Internet’ edition. The photo was shot in Miami, and it will be featured in a 16-page editorial.

‘To Break The Internet you have to have a big idea and an even bigger superstar, and Nicki Minaj is certainly that superstar. The best part is we didn’t get one Nicki, we got three,’ confessed Drew Elliott, Paper’s creative director.

‘Paper always looks for ways to create culture instead of just report on it. Our media company sits at the center of where internet culture becomes pop culture, and Nicki is certainly a queen of disruption. This shoot was ambitious, imagine having to do three shots to get one image, and Nicki leads the charge. Ellen von Unwerth brought her signature playful spirit to this shoot. The internet is the ultimate newsstand.’