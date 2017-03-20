Nicki Minaj Breaks Record For The Most Hits On The Billboard Top 100!

Nicki Minaj is on top of the world! The rapper and singer just made history and broke the record for the most hits on the Billboard chart than any other female recording artist in history.

The previous record holder was Aretha Franklin, who had the most hits on the Billboard Top 100. Minaj released three new songs this month and surpassed Aretha Franklin’s record of 73 hits on the charts. The new songs by Minaj are titled “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed It.”

Minaj wrote to her fans on social media saying that she loves all of them and has been writing raps since she was 11-years old. She went on to explain that she will have the most hits on the charts than Aretha Franklin or any other woman in the history of recorded music.

Some of the women that are in the top-ranking positions of the chart for the most hits in history include Taylor Swift, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, and Barbara Streisand.

Minaj first made it in the Hot 100 on February 20th, 2010 featured in the song “Knock-Out” by Lil’ Wayne. As a solo artist, her first song was “Your Love” which reached number 14 in August of 2010.

She has achieved to get 13 songs in the top 10 of the charts, and her song Anaconda was a hit at number 2 which is her highest charting song to date.

Among all acts in history, the surprising number 1 contender with the most amount of Hot 100 hits is Fox’s program Glee which has 207 songs on the list, followed by Lil’ Wayne who is at 135 and Drake at 133.

Minaj went on to surpass even Ray Charles, the infamous blind piano player who ranks 10th on the list with 75 hits on the Hot 100 list.