Nicki Minaj Begging Nas To Be The Father Of Her Baby – Inspired By Beyoncé’s Twins

Nicki Minaj has a new obsession – she has babies on her brain, and she wants Nas to be their father.

When Beyoncé broke the Internet by revealing a picture of her twins – Sir and Rumi Carter – Minaj was one of the first celebrities to congratulate her.

The Young Money femcee commented on the photo and wrote a sweet note to Blue Ivy telling her she will be an amazing big sister.

Minaj, who is currently dating Nas – on and off – is in love with babies at the moment.

She has gushed over DJ Khaled’s adorable son, Ashad, and recently took to Twitter where she posted a baby emoji that sent her fans into a frenzy.

A source has come forward to say that Minaj is determined to be a mother sooner than later and she needs Nas’ sperms.

According to an insider, she hopes Nas will “step up” and give her the baby she has been dreaming of.

👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

The person shared: “Nicki is inspired by Beyoncé and her new babies. She wants a successful husband and a growing family. That being said, she is getting impatient waiting for Nas to man up and be the guy she needs him to be.”

The tipster went on to reveal: “If Nas cannot be the man of her dreams, or at least her baby daddy, she will find someone else. She loves Nas, but she cannot wait around forever. Nicki is envious of Beyonce and JAY-Z, and she wants to start her own hip-hop power family…like right now!”

The same insider also spoke about the baby emoji that made some of Minaj’s fans go crazy thinking she was expecting.

The snitch said she is not yet pregnant but was having some fun at her supporters’ expense.

The person explained: “It is not the first time she has felt the urge to be a mother. Whenever she gets in a mood to be a mom, she teases her friends and fans about possibly being pregnant. She loves stirring things up and can’t wait to break the news for real.”

The source concluded: “Nicki may not be getting married anytime soon, but she does not want that to slow her down from pursuing her dreams of being a mother. She has already floated the idea by Nas about using his sperm to make a baby. Nicki feels like a baby with Nas would be incredibly talented, and she cannot think of anyone else right now she would rather share a child with.”

Advertisement

Do you think Nas will make Minaj’s motherhood dream come true?