Nicki Minaj Backs Drake In Layla Lace Pregnancy Scandal

Nicki Minaj is siding with Drake and is said to be furious by the scandalous accusations made by Layla Lace who claimed that he got her pregnant and threatened her after she reached out to him.

Last week, via social media, Lace dropped the bombshell that after spending a few days in London with Drake, she recently learned that she is pregnant.

The Instagram model, who claimed to have met Drake via a mutual friend, said she has decided to expose Drake because he is a “liar” and is denying her child the father he or she should have.

Drake and Minaj have collaborated on many tracks including “Champion,” “Make me Proud,” “Truffle Butter,” and more recently her diss track, “No Frauds,” which targeted Remy Ma – in other words, the pair has always been supportive of each other.

Which is why it is not surprising that Minaj has Drake’s back.

A source said: “Nicki‘s torn between hurt and disappointment in Drake and this baby drama. For real, Drake is like a family to her. They’ve got eyes for each other and when it’s not all flirty-flirty he’s like a brother. She hates to see him being dragged like this.”

The insider added: “Nicki doesn’t know if this baby stuff is true, but if it is she’d be disappointed because deep down part of her could see herself having a baby with him. In the end, Nicki wants to be there for him, just like he was there for her when she broke up with Meek Mill. Drizzy came running to her side the second he heard she split up from Meek, and she appreciated that. Now, she wants to return the favor and make sure Drake’s okay, even if he knocked up this chick.”

Minaj, 34, is not the only Drake, 30, supporter speaking out, Rihanna, 29, who dated the Young Money rapper on and off, has also shared her thoughts saying that the story saddened her.