Home » Awards

Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma Wore Revealing Outfits At 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Mel Walker Posted On 08/27/2017
Nicki Minaj VMAs 2017 Yo GottiInstagram

All pink! Nicki Minaj, also known as Black Barbie, opted for a shiny pink unitard while her nemesis, Remy Ma, also wore a tight bodysuit but in black, at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards that took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California Sunday night.

Minaj stole the spotlight on the red carpet with a tight latex outfit that left nothing to the imagination and gave fan an eyeful thanks to her camel toe

It appears that the femcee was not feeling the scorching heat over Los Angeles and Inglewood to wear such an outfit.

The Young Money star completed her head-turning look with multiple e silver bracelets and necklaces.

@Dsquared2 head to toe Styled by @EjKing21 Hair by @AndreCavasier Makeup by @MuteBeauty

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

Minaj’s feuding pal, Remy, picked a sheer black lace suit that revealed her panties and bra.

It appears that the two artists were determined to show the world their fabulous figures.

The ladies did not cross paths – otherwise – things could have gotten heated.

Not too long ago, Remy won the gong for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards, and she took a nasty shot at Minaj in her acceptance speech.

Remy, who dropped a 7-minute diss track about Minaj earlier this year entitled “ShETHER,” was thrilled the diva’s reign at the award show.

She took the mic and said: “Y’all b*tches got fat while we starved/ Shots in your ass, pads in your bras/ Y’all some liars, it ain’t no facts in your songs/ Yeah, that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

This choker costs 1 Million Dollars. If I lose it, will you return it to me?

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

A source close to the Love & Hip Hop: New York star explained: “Remy Ma backstage was ecstatic over her win. She was overheard saying she felt vindicated winning and that everything she has been doing has been the right thing to do and she is on the right path. She believes whole heartedly that it was meant to be and loved beating Nicki. That made it extra special.”

Minaj was quick to jump on Instagram to respond with a list of her accomplishments.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

She wrote: “According to Universal Records, this year alone, my album catalog sold 325K worldwide, and #ThePinkprint is now at 4 Million worldwide. Since Jan., I’ve received 11 Billboard entries, and yesterday with that ASCAP award, I became the most awarded female rapper in history.”

The women looked great in their outfits.

