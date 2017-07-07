Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma, Who? Blue Ivy Carter Drops Bars On Dad Jay-Z’s New Song

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma are busy fighting each other for the title of best female rapper, well, they are wasting their precious time.

Blue Ivy Carter, 5, is the new emcee sitting on the throne. Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter is featured on a bonus track from her dad’s new 4:44 album that was released on Thursday.

The apple definitely did not fall far from the tree; she seems to have her mother’s fierceness and her father’s boldness.

Blue Ivy’s verse took over social media, and most people were impressed with her talent.

While other children of her age are busy playing, she is setting lofty goals for herself.

Here is the knowledge Blue dropped on the track: “Everything, everything is my only single thing. Everything I hear is my answer. I never hear that I be in the posse/Never seen a ceiling in my whole life. Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka. Everything in shaka, everything in faka.”

Some commenters did not understand everything that was said, but Blue’s musicality is undeniable.

She is coming for all the other hip-hop ladies’ wigs. Game over and mike dropped.

Blue Ivy rapping on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/jC7PpJWg5a — Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) July 7, 2017

Of course, some critics and naysayers will say that Jay-Z is just a desperate father, (his streaming service Tidal is far behind its competitors and needs new subscribers), using a little child to sell records after airing out his dirty laundry.

This might be true, but a little fun never hurts anyone and those 45 seconds are pure gold.

The little girl appeared on her mother’s most recent albums, but this is the first time that her presence is felt this way.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

According to reports, the successful parents want Blue to take over the world, and they are preparing her for that mission.

There is supposedly a coach working with her several times a week and teaching the kid about the value of success.

An insider told a well-known publication: “The coach works with Blue Ivy one-on-one five days a week. He shares stories with her about successful minority women and what they have achieved. It is all about showing Blue a world where young minority women are the boss — and not relegated to a side role.”

Advertisement

It looks like the coaching is doing wonders.