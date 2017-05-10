FREE NEWSLETTER
Nicki Minaj And Nas Might Be Dating – Fans Say It Is An Upgrade From Meek Mill

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/10/2017
Nicki Minaj NasCredit: AP

Nicki Minaj and Nas are apparently dating which implies that Meek Mill and Remy Ma are not too happy right now.

When a new couple starts hooking up, there are never any pictures, just rumors and whispers.

However, this time around, Minaj is the one who more or less broke the news by taking to Instagram and sharing a sweet picture of herself with the legendary New York rapper.

The photo features the two talented music stars having dinner and Nas seems very comfortable with his ladylove. As if the selfie was not enough, Minaj used the caption to call herself queen and Nas king.

She wrote: “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS.”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

The pair has been friends for years and made headlines by sharing a passionate kiss in the music video for the single, “Right By My Side,” in 2012, but Minaj was seeing Safaree Samuels at the time.

It was claimed that Samuels was on set when the clip was filmed and he was furious. After Minaj and Samuels had ended their romance, Nas showed interest, but Minaj quickly moved on to Mill.

A source told MTO: “As soon as [Nicki] announced she was single, Nas hit her up. They’re still early in their relationship and Nas is still courting her, but Nicki’s already got feelings for him.”

The split from Mill was hard for Minaj who almost broke down on stage while talking to her fans about the heartbreak.

She confessed: “I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams.Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf–king way… You are important, and if a ni–a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the f–k out your motherfu–ing life. Fellas, are ya’ll treating these ladies right?”

Many are not surprised by the romance because Nas was said to be furious that Ma used his beat for the diss track “Shether” and apparently pushed for her not to perform it live.

Fans are calling the power couple NasNika and are claiming it is a big upgrade from Mill.

One person said: “If Nicki dating Nas for real I think that’s a slick upgrade in my eyes. Do not @ me.”

Another added: “Nas and Nicki” if soo that’s such an upgrade from meek yas girl! lol.”

What are your thoughts on Minaj and Nas dating?

