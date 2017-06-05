Nicki Minaj And Nas Benefit From The Dating Rumors – Is The Romance Real?

Nicki Minaj is dominating the hip-hop game in every way possible, and after dumping Meek Mill last year, it seems a new man has found a way to her heart.

At 43, Nas is rumored to be the person keeping the “Anaconda” singer warm at night. The 34-year-old “Bang Bang” singer wants to see where the romance will take them.

However, she is in no rush to make things official with the man who was featured in her 2012 music video for the single, “Right By My Side,” a collaboration with R&B singer Chris Brown.

Minaj is taking her time because she knows that love can be frivolous in the entertainment industry. Her confidants want to make something clear; she is not using him to get free press.

An insider shared: “Nicki is laughing her a** off at rumors she is using Nas for publicity…as if. Nicki does not need any man for promotion. Nicki is at the top of her game, and she stays true to keeping it real, at all times. She is been hanging with Nas; they enjoy each other. There’s a real attraction.”

The source added: “Where it is going to go, she does not know. She is just living in the moment right now and seeing what develops naturally. In the meantime, Nicki knows the haters gonna hate, and she could not care less.”

Other artists in the community are not thrilled by the situation and believe that Minaj is pushing all of this to get back on her feet after the fights with Mill, Safaree Samuels, and Remy Ma.

The Young Money talent was looking for a clean win in the media and Nas was the right tool to accomplish the task.

Moreover, it is not like the usually low-key rap music legend will come out and say that he is not dating Minaj who is a big player in pop culture at the moment.