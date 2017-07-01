Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill In Nasty Social Media Fight

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have gone from relationship goals to being at each other’s throats all within the same year. Jay Z’s new album “4:44” has got everyone feeling some type of way and when Minaj posted a photo regarding the musical masterpiece, Meek took the shade personally.

In an Instagram post, the “No Frauds” rapper explained that guys weren’t listening to the advice women were giving them until Jay Z dropped “4:44,” including the now-infamous “Eric Benet” line.

Meek Mill clearly took the general post as shade towards him and their relationship and decided to drop his own take on the situation. The 30-year-old basically called Nicki Minaj fake in every aspect.

#MeekMill has a special request 😩😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

As you can see above, the now deleted post contained insults that were pretty harsh. Nicki’s fans were definitely not letting the rapper get away with what he said so they immediately took to Twitter.

The “Regret in Your Tears” singer decided to confirm some things that we already knew about her and Meek’s relationship.

Nicki not only liked tweets that said that she gave him his only number one hit, she also liked tweets that discuss how she testified on his behalf while he was facing trial, and tweets that called the “Dreamchasers” musician a rat. Ouch.

Sources say that Mill isn’t over his ex-girlfriend and the fact that she remains more successful really bothers him. After the social media debacle, Meek Mill posted a Snapchat featuring a song called “Attention” by The Weeknd.

The song’s lyrics are about a girl who is, obviously, looking for attention. It does seem hypocritical of the rapper to accuse Nicki of wanting attention when he takes shots at her whenever he gets the chance.

The Queen of rap’s success speaks for itself. Minaj is not bothered by the haters whether it be Remy Ma or Meek Mill.