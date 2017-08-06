Nicki Minaj And Drake Flirt ‘Like Crazy’; But Does She See Him As Boyfriend Material?

Drake and Nicki Minaj are reportedly dating, and judging by the way they flirt, it looks like they have got a hot romance going on. Keep reading to find out more details about their so-called love and why this is exactly what they want everyone to think.

After they have been spotted together at the Story night club in Miami on July 30, various rumors started that the two of them have decided to pull the trigger and become a couple.

Why did God make me so little? I love being a Barbie® A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

After all, they have been spotted flirting like high schoolers, leaving many of their fans wondering if they are together or not.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what Drizzy and Nicki want. ‘Drake and Nicki are just really good friends, but they love to keep people guessing!’ a source close to Drake stated.

‘They flirt with each other like crazy, but that’s as far as it goes,’ the insider said.

‘They are super close though, and they always have a blast when they hang out together, but Nicki has always thought of Drake more like a little brother than boyfriend material,’ the insider continued.

‘Drake has made it clear in the past that he would like more from Nicki, but they’ve been friends for so long now, and know each other so well, that it’s moved past that stage for them.’

It seems that their flirting is only business-related according to other sources.

When Nicki or Drake send ‘love’ to each other at awards shows, for example, this gets their fans talking about them.

It might not be a coincidence the fact that a song or an album is released soon after a steamy session of flirting.

Judging by all these, it might be possible that Nicki is about to drop a new tune or that Drake might release another album.

08.05.17 ~ OVO FLAGSHIP YORKDALE A post shared by Drake Official Fansite (@wordonrd) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Drake and Nicky think it’s fun to flirt and their relationship has some real benefits.

Nicki thinks Drake is a guy who gets her, and he doesn’t judge her at all.

She can relax around him because friendship is more valuable to her than hooking up or anything romance-related, according to the source.

Drake, on the other hand, doesn’t have a problem with flirting, because he thinks Nicki’s extremely hot. Plus, they keep all their fans on their toes because they can never know whether their flirting is something real or it’s just part of their game.