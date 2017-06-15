Nickelback Gives Advice Regarding Harsh Trolls And Critics

Nickelback has dealt with harsh critics and trolls over the past few years, that much is for sure. They’ve been described as one of the most hated bands, despite the fact that they have #1 albums and regularly fill out stadiums.

In a sit-down with People magazine, the Canadian rockers were asked what they thought about The Chainsmokers lashing out against their critics, and what they would do in that situation.

Frontman Chad Kroeger, said, “don’t google yourself. I never look at the press. I never look at comments on anything – what for?”

He went on to say, “if you’re looking for the negativity, it’s easy to find.”

Chad certainly has a point there. If you want to find harsh comments, you only have to look at anybody’s social media.

Kroeger jokingly said, “being mean and ruthless and trying to convince the entire world not to like your band, is kind of like the critics’ job.”

Guitarist Ryan Peake couldn’t agree more. He said the most important thing is to just focus on playing shows and being there for your fans.

“Just play for fans and just pay attention to that because if you pay attention to people who don’t like your band, it’s not really why you’re there,” he explained.

As for how Kroeger’s ex-wife is doing, Avril Lavigne, the singer said she is doing well and making new music despite her battle with Lyme disease.

Chad explained that he is “really excited” his ex-wife is getting better and “turning a corner” with the illness.

He said, “she’s getting back on her feet, and getting back to her old self.”

The couple separated back in 2015, but even though they broke up, they remain relatively close. He said it was great to remain friends and he will always love her. He even claimed that she turns to him for musical advice.