Nick Viall’s Heartbeat Increases, With The Bachelor’s Season Finale Getting Close

Will Nick Viall finally find true love at The Bachelor or will the 36-years old software sales executive fall short again? Everything is possible, especially after a preview of the reality show’s season finale which shows Viall in love, but worried that his proposal could be turned down by the woman he desires.

Two women remain in the race for Viall’s heart, Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates, and one of them has made Viall say he’s been “falling in love.”

But the Bachelor fears only one thing: that he may be rejected and be left all alone. Nick added that if such a thing happened, he would be devastated.

Host Chris Harrison cautioned that Viall being alone is a possibility and can’t be ignored. He developed the idea and said that Nick might be the first Bachelor in the history of this entire franchise to be left alone at the end, a dramatic conclusion that will surely let him heartbroken.

Harrison also spoke about the final two bachelorettes, saying that they’re both wonderful, but completely distinct, being from different worlds and with different accents. While the host was expected to see Raven in the season finale, Vanessa’s presence took him a bit by surprise.

After four shots on the franchise — twice as a contestant on The Bachelorette, plus a try on Bachelor in Paradise before becoming the Bachelor — Viall is ready to settle in, leaving the dating life away.

Nick concluded that he is thankful that the show brought him in the public eye, but is also excited at the prospect of not being the Bachelor anymore.

If you want to see who’s Nick’s choice between Vanessa and Raven, don’t miss the season finale of The Bachelor airing Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.