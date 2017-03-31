Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Are Reportedly Having Problems – Michael Rosenbaum And ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Are Being Blamed

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are apparently having relationship problems, and The Bachelor’s appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” and actor Michael Rosenbaum might have something to do with them.

This week, sources spoke to OK! and Us Weekly and stated that Grimaldi is having a tough time being in a big apartment by herself as Viall takes the spotlight on the ABC dance competition.

According to the tipster, the Canadian actress is starting to believe that the wedding will never happen and is thinking about her ex, Michael Rosenbaum.

The insider claimed the pair had a long distance relationship for several months and they never officially split. It appears that Grimaldi never got over the “Smallville” star.

The source went on to explain that the Bachelor contestant also feels deep down inside that Viall will meet a beautiful star while competing on the reality series and rapidly dump her.

Other than the anonymous sources the outlets had no concrete proof that Viall and Grimaldi are going through a rough patch.

However, Mr. Viall’s recent comments on the status of his romance are not helpful. Viall said he has no plans to get married soon:

He said: “Like Vanessa and I have said, I think it’s too early for us. We’re still doing a lot of new things together. Last week, it was just one day, but we went back to my hometown of Milwaukee. Vanessa hasn’t been able to do that yet.”

Viall also confessed that they have a few legal issues to work through because Grimaldi is Canadian and can not stay in the US for an extended period of time.

He admitted: “She’s living with me. But obviously we’re still working through the visa stuff, so she may have to pop back to Montréal at some point. While we’re in L.A., we’re living together.”

Do you think Viall and Grimaldi will last?