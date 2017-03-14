Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Are Miserable Together – Slammed By Trista Sutter

A war of words has been ignited between Bachelor Nick Viall, his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, and fans of the reality show.

Many say Viall and Grimaldi are not in love and are awkward with each other. Last night, ABC aired the final episode of the 21st season of “The Bachelor.”

The installment featured 36-year-old Viall getting down on one knee during a trip to Finland and proposing to Grimaldi, 29, with a stunning $100,000 Neil Lane diamond ring.

Viall and Grimaldi, in a beautiful $600 floor-sweeping black sequin dress by Badgley Mischka, appeared in the “After the Final Rose” special where they spoke about their romance.

Viall, a software sales executive from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Grimaldi, a teacher from Montréal, Canada said they were happy and will be moving to California together.

The pair stated that they have a long way to go and “are getting to know each other.” They are also not in a rush to get married.

Fans of the reality show were very active on social media, and the conversation quickly turned to the fact that Grimaldi looked depressed and annoyed to be sitting next to Viall.

One member of Bachelor Nation said: “I am always hopeful for happy endings, especially when it comes to my #bachelornation family, but @VanessaGrimaldi doesn’t seem happy?”

A tweet from a female fan read: “I literally can’t stop laughing they hate each other so much. He picked the wrong girl.”

Original “Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter also shared her thoughts on the couple: “This is all making me very uncomfortable.”

Another person said there is zero chemistry between the pair.

One commenter stated she looks as miserable as Melania standing behind Donald Trump on Inauguration Day.

A final tweet said, “if my fiancé looked at me like that, I would give back the ring and run.”

Viall hit back at his haters by saying “You can never make people happy” and added that his relationship is not perfect, but they are working on it.

Viall on full damage control shared several cute selfies with his new fiancée on social media.