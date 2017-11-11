Nick Minaj Is Sad For Meek Mill Despite Dating Nas

Despite having her family issues to deal with, Nick Minaj has reportedly reacted to Meek Mill’s sentencing.

Many find it surprising that Minaj is still talking about her ex-boyfriend when she is said to be enjoying a romance with New York rapper Nas.

This week, a judge threw the book at Meek Mill for violating his probation twice stemming from a 2008 case.

The rapper is facing up to four years behind bars for the following silly incidents — the father of one got in trouble with the law for fighting with a fan who wanted a selfie at a St. Louis Airport back in March.

And in August, Mill was caught for reckless driving after a motorcycle stunt in New York.

A source close to the “Ananconda” artist said she feels sad that her former lover is in so much trouble.

The insider explained: “Nicki is aware of the drama that is happening with Meek receiving a prison sentence, and though she does not have romantic — or even friendly — feelings for Meek any longer, she does feel bad for him.”

The person made it clear that there is still bad blood between the exes and Minaj has moved on and has no plans to reunite.

The source shared: “She is monitoring the situation, but in no way is it her priority to follow along intently. Meek is out of her life, and she wants to keep it that way.”

Another insider claimed that Nas is very supportive of Minaj’s career and would love to become a real couple.

The tipster said: “They are not exclusive. Nas is the one who has been doing all the chasing, and Nicki is been making him chase her HARD, but he likes that. He loves a challenge, and Nicki is the ultimate challenge.”

Nas wants to marry Minaj and be the father of her children.

The source continued: “Now, Nas wants to step it up again. He really wants Nicki to agree to being exclusive, but she is not down for a serious relationship at the moment. She wants to take her time, date around for a while, and focus on her music. As far as Nicki is concerned, Nas is a ‘friend with benefits,’ but he is crazy about her. He thinks she is wife material.”

In a recent interview, Minaj seemed to be open to the idea.

She said: “I am just chilling right now. I am celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him because Nas is so dope.”

Minaj will need Nas by her side for support after her brother, Jelani Maraj, was found guilty of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old former stepdaughter and might be in prison for life.