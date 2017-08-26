FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Nick Jonas Slams Fan Who Mocked His Height After Taking a Photo Together

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/26/2017
Nick-JonasSource: flipboard.com

So rude! That’s not how you talk to people and especially not to Nick Jonas because he won’t just take it without some verbal retaliation. The singer recently shot back at a fan who mocked him for his height after they took a photo together.

Zak Hanzal took to social media to post the pic featuring himself and the celeb posing side by side.

It was pretty obvious that the two had quite a big difference in height and the fan though that it was Okay to joke about it.

It is safe to say Nick did not laugh.

‘@nickjonas u need a few more inches bruhh,’ Zac Hanzal captioned the Insta photo.

‘You need some manners ‘bruh’ I didn’t need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude,’ Jonas replied in the comment section.

Many of his fans soon jumped to his defense, slamming the fan for being rude and telling him to grow up already.

Later on, Nick Jonas asked the loyal fans to stop hating on the poor guy and claimed that everything had been cleared out between them.

Afterward,  Hanzel changed the caption and also demanded everybody to ‘calm the f**k down!’

He added that the problematic caption was changed and that there is no need to make so much fuss about it.

That didn’t sound like he was that remorseful and he kind of lashed at the fans but, oh well.

As long as the new caption was all positive, it’s all good right?

‘One of the most humble superstars…MY MAN @nickjonas,’ it now says alongside the fan photo.

Do you think the fan was really immature and rude or did everybody overreact for no reason?

