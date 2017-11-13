Nick Jonas Admits That His Mother Still Does His Laundry – “It’s A Nice Thing For Her”

The 25-year-old pop superstar, Nick Jonas, recently sat down with E! News to talk about his new single, “Home,” as well as his peculiar family life. During the interview, he opened up regarding the relationship with his mother as well as his family back in Dallas and New Jersey.

According to the former member of The Jonas Brothers, the first thing he does when he gets home is present laundry for his mother to do.

And while you may think that’s a demanding request to make, Nick revealed his mother enjoys it. When asked what Jonas does upon seeing his mother for the first time, the performer said, “Laundry – I ask for my mom to do my laundry. She does it every time with a big smile!”

He added now that her boys are all grown up and out of the house, doing his laundry makes Nick’s mother feel like a mom again. He explained, “I think it’s a really nice thing for her.”

Home A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Additionally, he loved Denis Jonas’ cooking skills and explained that his mother makes the best sweet potato casserole. He said, “the casserole thing with her is on lock.”

As you may already know, Nick and the rest of his brothers including Frankie, Kevin, and his wife Danielle, met up earlier in the month to celebrate Joe Jonas’ engagement to Sophie Turner.

A source said to E! News that around 30 people came together during an outing at an Italian eatery in New York City. It’s been an exciting time for the Jonas brothers with Joe getting engaged and also the release of Nick’s latest track. However, one thing that keeps him grounded is hanging out with his friends. He said, “house parties are pretty casual. I like to have some good food.”