Nick Gordon Tweets About Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston’s Deaths

Late Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s former boyfriend Nick Gordon, tweeted about her death and that of her mother, Whitney Houston.

Five years ago, Houston died tragically in a hotel bathtub during the Grammys weekend. In order to mark the anniversary of her passing, Gordon shared an old picture of him posing with his late girlfriend and her mother.

Gordon’s caption read, “Can’t believe it’s been 5years..I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH.”

Earlier this year, Gordon also posted a Bobbi Kristina to mark the two year anniversary of her hospitalization.

“You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep,” Gordon wrote alongside a photo of him kissing Bobbi Kristina. “I love & miss you RIH my angel.”

“True love never dies,” he tweeted again later.

Although most of his followers were touched by his social media posts, some of them were not so impressed.

“Ummmmmm……didn’t you contribute to her death??” asked one fan, while another added, “I guess you do think about Bobbi day and night, since you killed her.”

As a response to the hate messages, Gordon simply said to unfollow if “you don’t like it.”

On January 31, 2015, Gordon and a pal found Bobbi Kristina face down in a bathtub in her Georgia home. Gordon performed CPR and she was rushed to the hospital. Despite the efforts, the woman died a few months later while she was in hospice care. She was just 22 years old.

Her fate was very similar to her mother’s who died in a similar way three years before her.

Gordon’s relationship with Houston’s daughter was very controversial due to the fact that the singer raised him since he was 12. Therefore, it seemed more than weird when they announced they were engaged although Bobbi Kristina had previously called him her brother.