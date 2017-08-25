Nick Gordon Is A Free Man Despite Brutally Beating Girlfriend In Drugged-Up Rage

Despite claiming that her ex Nick Gordon is ‘psychotoc,’ Laura Leal decided to drop the legal case against him. According to new reports, following his drug-fueled physical abuse of his girlfriend, the man is not in danger of being sentenced to time in prison.

26-year-old Laura Leal has opened up about getting beaten up by him saying that she thought she was going to die.

She even shared photos that showed her body covered in bruises.

The whole thing took place back in June and Gordon was arrested after the incident.

But even though Leal claimed her boyfriend had brutally beaten her, now she is urging the judge to drop the case.

Considering that there were no witnesses to the crime, the authorities let the 21-year-old Gordon walk free.

As you may already be aware, Gordon was found legally responsible for his former girlfriend Bobbi Kristina’s death as well.

Back in 2015, Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in the home they used to share.

She was in the bathtub, and a cocktail of different drugs was found in her system.

Before she passed away, the star was in a coma for half a year.

‘I have been reading the reports about Bobbi Kristina, and I am physically shaking. I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying – it is the exact same thing. That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me,’ Leal told the police about what she went through.

Are you shocked Gordon is not going to be punished for his crime? Why do you think Laura Leal dropped the case against him?