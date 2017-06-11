Nick Gordon In Jail For Domestic Violence Against Current Girlfriend

The ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon was arrested yesterday for allegedly beating his current girlfriend so bad that she had to go to the hospital. Nick Gordon, who was accused of killing Bobbi Kristina Brown, late daughter of the late Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown, is now in jail for domestic violence against his new girlfriend.

Reports state that although Gordon’s new girlfriend, Laura Leal made a statement to the police that Gordon beat her by punching her in the face and the head, Gordon turned around and stated to the police that he was the one who was hit by Leal. He wanted to press charges against her for domestic assault.

However, according to the police, Leal was the one with the marks on her face and head, and she was told by them to go to the hospital to get treated.

Gordon was arrested and appeared in court on Sunday. The judge set his bond at $15,500.

According to Leal, the fight started while she and Gordon were watching the NBA playoffs at a sports bar.

Gordon thought Leal was trying to get with one of his friends and went into a jealous rage and started beating on her. He took her laptop and phone, smashing the phone so she could not call for help.

Sometime after daybreak on Sunday, Leal ran into the bedroom of Gordon’s mother who she told about what happened. Gordon’s mom called the police and took Leal to her sister’s house.

Not only was Gordon arrested for domestic violence against Leal, but he was also arrested and charged with keeping Leal at his home against her will.

According to reports, Gordon was already in the hot seat and ordered to pay Bobbi Kristina Brown’s estate $36 million for wrongful death because her family accused him of being responsible for her death.

In 2015, Brown, late daughter of Bobby Brown and daughter of the late Whitney Houston was found lying face down and unconscious in her bathtub in her home in Atlanta. She was in a coma for at least six months before she died.