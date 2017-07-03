FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Natalie Maines beyonce bryan tanaka jay-z drake kanye west adele jennifer lopez mary j blige kim kardashian Eric Benet calvin harris katy perry john mayer russel westbrook orlando bloom britney spears bruno mars blake shelton t.i. louis tomlinson
Home » Music

Nick Carter Reveals The Backstreet Boys Are ‘Open’ To Touring With The Spice Girls For Reunion Concert!

Todd Malm Posted On 07/03/2017
0
413 Views
0


Spice Girls 2Source: Youtube.com

So, it’s possible that a reunion is in the works! Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter, and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton are currently co-hosting on ABC’s Boy Band, and the pair revealed their respective bands might come together again!

While promoting the television show, Boy Band, which is also hosted by producer Timbaland, 37-year-old Nick announced that the Backstreet Boys has had discussions regarding a tour with the Spice Girls.

When talking to Us Weekly, Nick said, “There have been talks about it, you know? But I think it’s all about them kind of getting the girls together, and they’re doing things with their families and everything.”

He went on to say that “we’re always open to going on tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour if we ever did it.”

As CI readers know, Spice Girls was a quintuplet in the late 90’s and early 2000’s who made girl groups cool for the first time.

Their names were Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Posh Spice, Sporty Spice, and Ginger Spice.

The five-girl-group formed in 1994 and has reunited three times in the past, including in 2007, 2008, and for the Summer Olympics in 2012.

Meanwhile, Nick and his fellow Backstreet Boys formed their group in 1993 and are still rocking out to date.

Advertisement

A lot of fans don’t know this, but Nick and Emma used to tour together with their bands in the United Kingdom when they first started. He added, “And so, we’ve had lots of stories that we’ve been able to share with each other while we’ve been doing the show. It’s been great, yeah, the stories we got.” Will we see a possible reunion, or is Nick Carter just trying to generate controversy for his new show?

Post Views: 413

Read more about backstreet boys Boy Band Nick Carter spice girls Timbaland

Advertisement

You may also like
Mel B Allegedly Blew Her Entire $50 Million Fortune On “Extravagant Lifestyle” Purchases
07/01/2017
Ginger Spice Finally Apologizes For Leaving The Band 19 Years Ago
06/01/2017
Mel B’s Former Nanny Lorraine Gilles Is Set To Sue The Former Spice Girl
04/21/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *