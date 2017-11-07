FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Nick Cannon Says “It Bothers Me” When Mariah Carey Gets Bad Press

Todd Malm Posted On 11/07/2017
Nick Cannon and Mariah CareySource: DailyGossip.com

Just a year after their divorce in November of 2016, Nick Cannon is still relatively protective over his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. When asked by the publication, Us Weekly, if it bothers him to see people talking trash about his ex-wife, Cannon said it’s a bit “unfair” at times.

Cannon – who shares two daughters with Mariah named Moroccan and Monroe – said, “Always, I feel like it’s unfair and the press can just mistreat someone for headlines,” because according to the actor, they “spin the story” in the manner that they want.

Furthermore, the actor stated he always has the love for those who are close to him. Cannon claimed he’ll “always stand up” for the people that are mistreated or misquoted.

Mariah Carey is a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry as the famous singer is notorious for being complicated and hard to work with. Will Ferrell recently stated that during the filming of the movie, The House, they might’ve scrapped the cameo involving Carey because of her over-the-top demands.

In an interview with Amazon’s Style Code Live, he discussed co-parenting and how crucial it is to “put the kids first.” He stated that when a person has “unconditional love” for children, parents always want whats best for them, so it’s easy to “put differences” aside.

Cannon stated that for many people, breakups are usually over ego and when there are children involved, one has to make it about their loved ones rather than their self-image or self-esteem.

Back in February of this year, Cannon welcomed another son into the world named, Golden “Sagon” Cannon with the actress Brittany Bell. Nick stated that he “loves being a father” and it’s one of the greatest blessings and responsibilities a person can take on.

