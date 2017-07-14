FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Nick Cannon NOT Looking For Love After Losing Mariah Carey: ‘I’m Broken, I’m Shattered’

Nick Markus Posted On 07/14/2017
It looks like Nick Cannon has problems moving on from Mariah Carey. The musician and TV personality opened up about his feelings and plans these days during the Kids Choice Sports Awards on Thursday night. The man admitted he isn’t ready to be in a serious relationship again after his break up with Carey.

‘I cannot. I’m broken. I’m shattered. I don’t have a girlfriend. I’m always dating. Why not? I am a single man, I’m supposed to date.’

When asked about whether or not he’d ever get back together with Mariah, the man tried to be respectful of the mother of his children.

Cannon simply answered that she has a boyfriend already and he is a nice guy.

However, he did admit that their marriage was a special time in his life and that they made some amazing kids together.

Speaking of kids, twins Monroe and Moroccan, are showing signs of following in their famous parents’ footsteps already!

‘They have been in the studio. They got records. It’s popping. I’ll be honest; I am not a huge fan of putting children into the work force. But they love it, so they get into the studio. They are singing, writing, rapping. It’s amazing,’ Cannon stated, overflowing with pride.

It’s obvious that the man still cares about his ex and would very much like to try again with her.

Regardless of that, he still respects her choice and understands that for now, she is in a happy relationship with someone else.

Do you think Mariah should take Nick back?

