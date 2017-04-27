Nick Cannon Blasts Nicki Minaj In Wendy Williams Interview – Comedian Is On Team Mariah Carey And Remy Ma

Nick Cannon and Nicki Minaj will not be a couple anytime soon if the television personality’s latest interview is to be believed.

A few weeks ago, the Internet was buzzing about Minaj possibly flirting with Cannon on social media to drive his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, crazy.

Apparently, things were moving in the right direction for the Young Money artist. However, after Carey dumped her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, she grew closer to the father of her two children.

That is how Minaj’s plan went out of the window. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show Thursday, the former host of America’s Got Talent made fun of Minaj’s posterior signaling that he is definitely on Team Carrey and not interested in getting with the rapper.

Williams asked Cannon if he could sleep with the “No Frauds” singer and her replied by: “Is this pre the booty dropping. Is this bubbly booty Nicki or after the booty drop. Oh nah, I can’t do that then…if she get it fixed, call me then.”

That was an evil diss because it was an explicit reference to what Minaj’s other nemesis, Remy Ma, said in the song, “ShETHER,” a diss track that obliterated the image of the “Anaconda” artist.

Here is what Ma said on the track: “And I saw Meek [Mill] at All-Star, he told me your ass dropped, He couldn’t f**k you for three months Because your ass dropped.”

It is known matter that Minaj has used plastic surgery, and she has not hidden the fact that her bottom is not entirely natural. What her critics are pointing there is some rumored problem she faced with her implants in recent years.

Of course, there is no scientific proof to back what Cannon and Ma stated, but since Mill, Minaj’s ex-boyfriend has been busy talking about her, so there could be some truth to all of this.

Either way, it was not a classy move on Cannon’s part.