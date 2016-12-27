Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome Baby Boy On Christmas Eve

Vanessa Lachey gave birth to a little boy on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

Nick and Vanessa Lachey could not have asked for a better Christmas gift. The couple welcomed their third child, a beautiful baby boy.

Phoenix Robert Lachey came to the world a few hours before Christmas, during the day of December 24th. “It’s a wonderful Christmas! We had our Christmas miracle. Robert Phoenix Lachey decided to poke his head out earlier than expected and was born on Christmas Eve. Mom, Dad, Camden and Brooklyn love you very much,” the couple jointly posted on their Instagram pages, along with a photo of the newborn’s hand delicately placed on his mother.

It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5 A photo posted by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:16am PST

Vanessa Lachey confirmed the new pregnancy last September on Instagram.

“We have a new home and we will need a new crib,” the 36-year-old actress wrote at the time. She accompanied the post with a lovely family picture that showed the couple and their two children jumping for joy. The young mother held her small round belly in her hands. This is the third child for the couple, who are already parents to Camden , 4 and Brooklyn, 2.

Advertisement

Nick Lachey, a 43-year-old singer and actor and former member of the group 98 Degrees, has never hidden the fact that paternity has changed his life. Lachey, who also starred in the series Charmed , looks more radiant than ever he separated from his ex-wife Jessica Simpson in 2006.

“Becoming a dad, it changed my life, It’s unconditional love You would do everything and anything for your children. There is a degree of protection and accountability that you develop with regard to your child that is not found in any other relationships.” He confided in an interview for the Huffington Post in July of 2013 .

Nick Lachey married Vanessa Minnillo in July 2011, during a tropical ceremony an on a small private island located in the British Virgin Islands.