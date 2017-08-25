Nick And Vanessa Lachey Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast!

According to a trusty source, Vanessa and Nick Lachey are set to join the popular dance competition, Dancing with the Stars’ 25th season! The insider claimed that he production really wants this season to be a big deal and they are not holding back at all! One way to gain more visibility is by having small rivalries.

‘There will be the twin rivalry with Drew [Scott] and Nikki Bella and now there are also two couples competing: Nick vs. Vanessa and Maks [Chmerkovskiy] vs. Peta [Murgatroyd].’

Is it possible for Nick and Vanessa to be paired with Peta and Maks?

ABC has refused to give any spoilers.

As fans may remember, the Lachey couple has quite the history with the hit dancing competition.

Fellow 98 Degrees member and Nick’s brother, Drew Lachey alongside Cheryl Burke won the mirror ball throphy way back in season 2.

He even returned on the show in season 15.

Earlier in the week it was revealed that the new contestants include Mark Ballas – fan favorite.

He is set to join Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks, Peta, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold and Alan Bersten.

In addition, we have also learned that one of the starts joining the competition this upcoming season is Drew Scott.

Advertisement

Dancing with the Stars is set to returns on the small screen on Monday, September 18 on ABC, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Are you excited to watch it?