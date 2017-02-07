Nicholas Cage’s Son Arrested For DUI After Police Chase!

26-year-old Weston Cage, son of actor Nicholas Cage was arrested for a DUI Saturday afternoon last week. He was apprehended following a dangerous police chase.

The singer rammed his car into another vehicle, and instead of staying at the scene he fled as the police started to arrive. The chase and the accident occurred in the San Fernando Valley.

Cage’s son hit a street sign, drove through someone’s yard, hit several mailboxes and was eventually stopped when he ran his car into a tree.

His vehicle lost one of the tires and was rendered immobile. With the degree of damage, it could have been much worse.

This is not his first brush with authorities, in 2011 he was arrested for domestic violence and checked into a rehab for his addiction. In 2014, he claimed that becoming a father “saved him from his alcoholism.” With his history of alcohol dependence, this accident should be a sign that he might need to go back to a rehab. In the past, he admitted to drinking upwards of 30 beers a day, a box of wine, and liqueur in a day.

Clearly, he was extremely intoxicated when this accident happened. He has several films in pre-production and development. This arrest could impact those future projects.

He was taken to the hospital to get checked out and then promptly arrested. Hopefully, this will be the wake-up call for Weston Coppola Cage and he will be able to successfully recover this time.