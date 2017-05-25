FREE NEWSLETTER
Niall Horan Says He Would Drop Anything For A One Direction Reunion – Is A Comeback Possible?

Bridget Hill Posted On 05/25/2017
Niall HoranSource: Billboard.com

Is a One Direction reunion likely? Probably not. Two members are becoming fathers, and four out of five members are turning into internationally successful solo artists; so there isn’t much of a chance for the American Music Award-winning band to come back for a second round.

While some bands reunite, it’s usually a decade later when the initial hype had all but went away.

However, Niall Horan revealed he would consider a reunion in the next few years, and hopefully before he turns 40-years-old!

The band who first came to prominence on The X-Factor by Simon Cowell is still Niall’s number one priority, despite his growing solo career.

Niall said he told his managers right from the start, if One Direction comes knocking at his door he will drop whatever he’s doing and take up the offer.

Horan clearly appreciates the band that laid the groundwork for the start of his career; he said he “wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that.”

Is Niall engaging in wishful thinking? Perhaps, a little bit.

The former One Directioner Zayn Malik, who quit the band in March 2015, released his track “Pillowtalk” in 2016 and it already has three-quarters of a billion views.

It’s unlikely Zayn will go back to his boy-band-roots after the massive success.

However, Niall still has hope Malik will come back.

He said he knows “what Zayn’s like, outspoken, and fair play to him,” but Horan feels Zayn and Simon would come back as well, saying that if the opportunity arises, his co-bandmates will be back to the forefront again.

As for the other former One Directioners, Harry, Liam, And Louis; Niall remains close and offers all of his support on their next endeavors.

