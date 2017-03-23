Nia Long, Taraji P. Henson, And Terrence Howard Are The Stars Of Some Weird ‘Empire’ Rumors

If you see Nia Long make one guest-star appearance on “Empire” she will not make two if the show’s lead actress, Taraji P. Henson, and the entire crew have anything to do with it.

Long might sue “Empire” because she believes its cast is leaking negative stories about her to ruin her reputation.

For the past few days, conflicting reports about the drama that Mrs. Long caused on the set of the hit FOX series have appeared in different media outlets.

A reliable source spoke to TMZ and explained that a few weeks ago, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress showed up on the set very late and declined to apologize to the staff and stars of the show.

As the days went by, things went from bad to worse, according to the same source. The “Made in America” star allegedly got into a heated argument with the hair and makeup people.

The insider said that the “Uncle Buck” actress was rude and disrespectful and hated everything they proposed.

Henson, who plays the outspoken Cookie Lyon in the musical drama television series, apparently confronted Long upon learning that she had a bad attitude toward the crew.

The two women had a nasty fallout and stopped talking to each other. The tipster revealed: “Empire has seen many guest appearances from big name stars, and no complaints were lodged against anyone but Nia.”

The report went on to say that Terrence Howard, who plays Lucious Lyon, a former drug dealer turned music mogul, is also angry at Long.

The spy shared: “Nia is habitually late, which further angered Taraji and fellow Empire star Terrence Howard. At times, she was so late they would supposedly have to send in a stand in for Nia so that they could rehearse.”

It is claimed that after the star’s final scene, she furiously walked off the set and threatened to sue.

The person concluded by: “As Nia walked out she told someone in production she was going to sue the show because the goodbye was in her contract.”

Advertisement

This all could be part of a made-up scandal to push the ratings of “Empire.”