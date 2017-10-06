NFL Quarterback Cameron Newton Apologizes For Sexist Comment After Receiving A Lot Of Backlash

The quarterback showed real remorse and asked his fans to be better than he is. 28-year-old football player Cameron Newton received a lot of backlash following his offensive comment against a woman reporter, and now he decided to issue an official apology.

What is worse, the sports star is also the father of two daughters, so his degrading comment towards the reporter was the more shocking.

In his apology video, the man stated that he, in fact, respects women and that he did not intend for what he said to come out as offensive or harmful as it did.

‘After careful thought, I understand my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. To be honest, that wasn’t my intentions, and if you’re a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I am a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I realize that the joke’s really on me… I have learned a valuable lesson from this, and to the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well. Don’t be like me, be better than me!’ the now controversial football player tweeted.

His well thought out apology comes a couple of days after he offended sports reporter Jourdan Rodrigue as well as social media users during an interview.

When the journalist asked him about the routes ran by Devin Funchess, he showed genuine surprise to hear a woman ‘talk about routes,’ noting that it’s funny.

The woman then took to social media to say that she felt humiliated by the sportsman and informed everyone that he did not apologize to her for the insensitive comment.

NFL also issued a statement apologizing and saying that Newton’s comments do not reflect the league’s ideals.

What’s more, not only was he the second highest paid star in the NFL this year but he was also set to shoot an ad with Dannon.

Advertisement

However, following the scandal the brand has announced that they had decided against working with Newton in the light of what happened.