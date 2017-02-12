Newspaper Mistakes Alec Baldwin For Donald Trump!

This is way too funny! But we doubt that the President of the United States will laugh about it.

Recently, a Dominican Republic newspaper called El Nacional mistakenly used a photo of Alec Baldwin impersonating Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live in a story about the real Donald Trump!

The newspaper quickly apologized for the mix up but the story still became viral.

A photo of Baldwin’s Donald Trump was placed right next to one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The number was published before anyone in the production team noticed the mistake. Although El Nacional was quick to transmit their sincere apologies, the error made everyone laugh.

“Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let’s hope the Dominican Republic isn’t added to Trump’s banned countries list,” tweeted one user after noticing the mistake.

El Nacional released quite a lengthy letter of apology in hopes of atoning for their hilarious mix up.

Here is an English translation of it:

“El Nacional published on Friday as Donald Trump a picture of actor Alec Baldwin, who imitates on a television program the president of the United States.”

The picture was sent that day by Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and informed about the program, but it was placed as if it were the one of Trump, situation that happened unnoticed for all that reviewed page 19.”

El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication. Actor Baldwin imitates President Trump on the Saturday Night Live weekly show on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC), one of the most important in the United States.”

We agree that Alan Baldwin’s impression is really accurate, therefore we also understand how it might be hard to see the difference between the two sometimes.