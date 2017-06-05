Newly Discovered Letters Reveal Prince Charles’ Friendships With The Reagans

According to new reports, Prince Charles wrote pal Nancy Reagan letters about his heartbreaking split from Princess Diana. The surprising pieces of writing have just now surfaced, offering fans of the royal family a different perspective into the ‘Greek tragedy’ that was Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

The news also revealed what many didn’t know – that the Prince was a close friend of the former American President’s wife.

Charles apparently first met Ronald Reagan and the First Lady when Reagan was just Governor of California.

Their friendship lasted for four decades until the woman’s death last year at the age of 94.

During that time, Prince Charles wrote the American Presidential couple countless letters.

After Nancy’s passing, the letters were handed over to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library in Simi Valley.

They are now made public thanks to the couple’s desire to have them as a historical archive.

The Price wrote to the Reagans about his marriage, the queen mother and fearing her death.

Even though he feared the sordid things that would be written about his marriage with Lady Di on their ten year anniversary, at the beginning of their relationship he really seemed to be in love with her.

In the letters, he praised her for looking gorgeous on the White House dance floor in 1985, during their visit, when Reagan was president.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced in 1996, and the following year, the whole world was shocked to find out about her death in a car accident.

This year, to mark the 20th anniversary of her departure many TV specials are airing.

Back in 2005, Charles finally managed to marry his longtime mistress Camilla Parker Bowles.

The woman was one of the main reasons why he and Princess Diana had marital issues.

Despite the fact that Camilla has created a lot of controversy around Charles, the couple managed to stay together through the years.

Advertisement

What do you think of the recently surfaced letters? Are you curious to find out more about the Prince’s marriage to Lady Di and his friendship with the Reagans?